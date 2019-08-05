Bam Margera Doing 1-on-1 with Dr. Phil, Rehab Likely

Exclusive TMZ

Bam Margera's public plea for help from Dr. Phil worked -- TMZ has learned they're on set right now getting ready for a one-on-one session ... then it might be off to rehab.

Our Dr. Phil sources say the good doc has agreed to meet with Bam and tackle his issues head-on -- just the 2 of them -- with no studio audience. It's being shot in the green room.

Based on what we know, it's likely the "Jackass" star will be urged on to a rehab facility afterward to get his life in order.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bam just posted that he's on the Paramount lot -- where the show films -- getting ready ... and hanging out with his old buddy, Johnny Knoxville.

Play video content

As we reported ... Margera shared a series of concerning videos on social media Sunday practically begging for Dr. Phil to take his situation on and help him with his ongoing struggles. Bam said he's worse than he's ever been and his "family is in shambles."

Play video content 8/3/19

This came on the heels of Bam seemingly relapsing, getting kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight and getting into a verbal altercation with an employee. Margera was in rehab earlier this year after a meltdown at a comedy club.

Our Dr. Phil sources tell us the 1-on-1 session with Bam will be filmed and will air next month when the new season premieres.