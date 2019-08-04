Bam Margera Publicly Asks Dr. Phil for Help Amid Struggles

TMZ

Bam Margera is turning to Dr. Phil amid his ongoing struggles -- asking the daytime TV host to help mend fences with his own family ... and being very candid with what's wrong.

The former "Jackass" star took to social media early Sunday morning with a pair of rambling videos and basically begged Phil to take his situation on, saying ... "Dr. Phil, I need your help in a big, big way." He explains that his "family is in shambles," while adding that "it's been worse than it's ever been, ever."

Bam says he's disowned his mom -- more on that later -- and that he can't stand his wife, Nikki, with whom he shares an 18-month son, Phoenix. He also says that if he separates with her, he believes she'll use custody of their son as a pawn in court.

He says he won't play that game, adding that she can have him. He also says that when folks say Bam is going "crazy" ... they might be right.

Bam then pivots to his mother, April, saying she's always negative and quick to cut people off in conversation to get her point across. He sees that as a flaw that he seems to think Phil can resolve.

He also says he almost "died" the other day, and that when April was told ... she allegedly acted with zero emotion, which bothers Bam. Bam ends his video rant with an apparent message for his mother -- to consolidate his funds with a new account he opened ... or else.

As we've reported ... Bam's been dealing with lots of issues lately, including addiction and rehab stints. Just this weekend, he flew off the handle on an airport employee ... which prevented him from getting on the plane. He was later escorted away by a cop, but wasn't arrested.