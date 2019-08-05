Bam Margera Signs on as Celeb Ref for Bagel Boss Boxing Match

Exclusive TMZ

When the angry little Bagel Boss guy makes his boxing debut in Atlantic City, there will be another jackass in the ring with him -- Bam Margera.

The "Viva La Bam" star is making a return to the public eye after a rough few months and another trip to rehab, by signing on to be the celebrity ref for Chris Morgan's fight -- against another viral star TBD -- at the Showboat Hotel on September 7.

Bam inked the deal with fighting promoter Damon Feldman, who signed Morgan to the event last month shortly after his bagel shop antics caught the attention of the entire internet ... for better or worse. Okay, probably worse.

Play video content Newsflare

Margera's not God, nor is he Morgan's father or his boss ... so he should work out just fine as the referee of his match. (If you don't get that ... watch the vid ... it's worth it.)

It's unclear what Bam's getting paid to get in the ring and watch viral stars of new and old -- like Antoine Dodson, who's also on the fight card -- slug it out, but we're told Bagel Boss guy stands to make anywhere from 5 to 6 figures ... depending on ticket sales and online streams.

Fun fact -- Bam's father, Phil, has actually fought in Damon's boxing events in the past ... so the family has a history with his company.

Play video content