Angry Bagel Shop Guy Says He Doesn't Trust Women

And I'm Not Racist, But I Do Use the N Word

The enraged man who went viral for ranting about women on dating sites before getting ragdolled in a bagel shop is defending his misogyny ... he says it's women's fault in the first place.

We got Chris Morgan in New York City ... and he's proudly wearing his misogynistic ways on his sleeve ... saying he's prejudice toward almost all females because he's been burned by them.

Ya gotta see Chris defend his crazy viral rants in this clip ... he says he's not a racist because he has black friends, but he'll use the n-word in certain situations. He says he's not a homophobe, but there's a catch. Just watch the video.

But, let's be real, the 5-footer is infamous because of his relationships -- or lack thereof -- with women ... and he says he's got a short fuse with females because he feels they're too materialistic.

As you know ... he started going viral Wednesday after video surfaced on social media showing him losing his mind inside a NY bagel shop. He rips into women on dating sites who ridicule men for their height, and challenges some larger customers to a fight before getting his ass absolutely handed to him.

