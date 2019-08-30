Hot Girls Summer -- Guess Who!

From poolside pics to vacation snaps, these sexy stars have been strippin' down to their statement suits and showing off how they've been livin' their best lives!

Since this summer isn't quite over yet, we are taking the time to show you exactly what has been trending ... relive the sexiest snaps of the season by scrolling through our gallery of all the celebrities showing off their hot bod this summer! See if you can guess the famous faces behind these shots!