Celebrity Baby Bumps -- Guess The Ladies In Labor!

We're kickin' this holiday off by celebrating the famous faces that'll be bringing their babes Earth side in nine months or less! Plenty of stars in Hollywood have been proudly posting their bumps and now it's time to put your celeb knowledge to the test.

Take some time out of your day to get a good look at all the ladies bringing mini-mes into the world ... Scroll through our gallery of celebrity baby bumps and get a really good look to see if you can guess the mama in the poppin' pic!