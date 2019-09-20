Aaron Carter's Sister Angel Files Restraining Order Against Him

Exclusive TMZ.com

Aaron Carter's twin sister has followed in Nick Carter's footsteps ... filing a restraining order against her brother.

Angel Conrad filed docs Friday in Los Angeles for a domestic violence restraining order. A judge has not heard the case to decide whether or not to grant the protection.

TMZ broke the story ... Aaron's brother, Nick, filed a restraining order against him on Monday claiming Aaron had "thoughts of killing babies." Nick claimed Aaron had made the claims during a FaceTime with Angel in August. Nick also said Aaron told Angel he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Aaron's then-girlfriend, Lina, was there during the convo and chimed in, "Angel, how do you think I feel with him sleeping with a sword next to him?" According to the docs, Aaron got upset and said, "Shut up Lina, you are next on my list."

In that filing, Nick explained he needs the court-ordered protection from Aaron because he's afraid Aaron will listen to the "voices in his head and cause harm to my family." He also states, as far as he knows, Aaron owns 6 firearms, which he's known to keep "readily available."

