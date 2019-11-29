London Bridge 'Terror-Related' Knife Attack Ends in Gunfire

Play video content Breaking News

London Bridge is on lockdown after armed officers took down a man with a knife -- who'd already stabbed a handful of people -- during an attack police are calling terrorism.

Videos from the harrowing scene show civilians wrestling the suspect to the ground, and trying to get the knife out of his hand. Heavily armed special forces -- British cops are typically unarmed -- surrounded the scrum, pulled the civilians away and then opened fire.

The suspect was killed ... his body lied motionless on the sidewalk after the gunfire.

At least one witness reportedly thought the suspect might have explosives strapped to him. Police have confirmed there was a device on his body, but they believe it was a fake.

Police got the call just before 2 PM that someone with a knife was attacking people near the London Bridge -- and, so far, there are 5 reported knife injuries. The only fatality is the suspect.