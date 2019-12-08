Steve Harvey Announces Wrong Miss Universe Costume Winner

Steve Harvey had flashbacks of 2015 all over again -- announcing the wrong winner of Miss Universe's costume contest -- but he's blaming the screw-up on the teleprompter.

Prior to Sunday's winner being crowned ... Harvey revealed the winner of 2019's costume contest. Reading from a prompter, Steve announced Philippines as the winner, the audience cheered, but the woman wearing the costume seemed very confused.

The woman then grabbed the mic from Steve, and corrected him, saying she was actually representing Malaysia.

Steve was clearly pissed, and pointed out the prompter he was reading from clearly stated Philippines as the winner, he followed it up with a, "Y'all gonna quit doing this to me."

It was back in 2015 when Steve announced Miss Colombia as Miss Universe when Philippines was the actual champion. He made note of the flub at the beginning of Sunday's show, which was his fifth time hosting the event.