Guess Who This Saint Nick Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Saint Nick Kid Turned Into!

12/26/2019 9:48 AM PT
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Before this Christmas cutie sitting on Santa's lap would grow up to become a famous fashion model, she was just a little girl celebrating the holidays in L.A.

Though her real name's Jelena, she's known best by her nickname. Her parents are celebs in their own right -- her mom was once a model ... and so are her younger siblings!

After graduating high school -- where she played volleyball and competed in horseback riding -- she moved to NYC to pursue her modeling career ... or revive it, actually.

That's because this young gal started modeling for Baby Guess when she was just 2 years old! She'd return to Guess as an adult and do 3 campaigns with the clothing company.

She'd go on to walk at New York Fashion Week, model for Tom Ford, become a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show mainstay and win International Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.

Can you guess who she is?

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video