Stars With Under-Eye Patches -- Fresh Start To The Year!
Fresh Faces For 2020 Happy New Year!
1/1/2020 12:01 AM PT
There can be a little bit of sticker shock when you start to think about buying into all the newest wellness and beauty trends applying itself to the new year, new you craze.
Peel into our gallery of celebrities wearing adhesive eye masks to see which stars have slapped on some of the cool cosmetics and shared their tacky selfies on social media in hopes to unload some of that heavy 2019 baggage.
Judging from the photos, some of these stars have some heavier lifting to do than others. But hey ... if they don't work right away, there's always 2021!
