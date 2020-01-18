Wrapped Up Stars ... Hot And Dry!

Wrap up your week with some of these sexy stars!

Celebs are big fans of posting pics of good, clean fun ... and these lounging ladies are proof that stars can post just about anything and still keep things steamy in the process!

Famous faces like Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Jenna Fischer aren't too worried about the wardrobe ... these babes are all bundled up and still lookin' their best!