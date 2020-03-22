Coronavirus Fever Over Supplies Triggers Dollar Tree Confrontation

Play video content

It's a pretty stunning sight ... boxes and boxes of items -- allegedly untold rolls of toilet paper and paper towels -- carted out of a Dollar Tree, as an ANGRY customer gives the woman a piece of her mind.

It went down in Florida, and the images are amazing. The video starts mid-confrontation. The woman shooting the video says she was just flipped off by the woman carrying the boxes. She repeatedly calls the lady out, accusing her of possibly trying to profit off the items.