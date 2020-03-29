All of the hiking trails around Los Angeles have been closed, including Runyon Canyon, Griffith Park and Malibu trails -- so we are bringing the great outdoors to you ... and some Hollywood hotties too!

Stars such as Emile Hirsch, Nick Viall, and Sam Smith, have spent some time in the past hitting the trails and they've shared these sexy snaps along the way.

These famous fellas love to get out and about, but since we're all stuck at home let's just take a trek through some more of these hot shots!

Scroll through our gallery of hiking hunks to get a good view of all the celebs making their way through the mountains!