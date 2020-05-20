Marshmello Uses Ableton to Make Music, You Can Learn It Too for Cheap

Help us with this math. Marshmello + Ableton Live = ... great success. Now, plug yourself in as a new variable -- YOU + Ableton Live = ... we'll let you answer that. But, first, listen up.

Just about every major big-shot DJ uses some type of software to crank out their beats and tunes -- and, believe it or not, a lot of 'em use Ableton Live ... including our boy Marshmello. Now, any Tom, Dick and Harry can download it ... but not every TDH knows how to use it.

That doesn't have to be you anymore if you wanna learn the craft of music-making on Ableton, 'cause we got a little bone we're gonna throw you for pretty damn cheap too.

Here's the deal ... it's called the Ableton Music Production Mastery Bundle, and it's on the table here for a measly $29. And, you'd be getting your money's worth if you threw down, BTW, 'cause the package is literally a full-course buffet on creating tracks from start to finish.

There are 7 installments, and you can run through them at your leisure. In all, you're getting 28 hours of training and resources to master the trade ... covering everything from adding drum samples, programming synths and designing live effects for an actual in-club setting. Hell, DJ James Patrick will even walk you through that last part first-hand. On us!