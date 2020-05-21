Learn to Be a Real Guitar Hero at Home, Beginners More Than Welcome

Time to put that dusty guitar you bought YEARS ago (but never bothered to play) to some actual use now that you're stuck at home ... and don't worry, we got you with the how-to.

TMZ's got guitar lessons up for grabs for anyone interested -- even for those who don't have a musical bone in their body, but were always curious about picking it up for funsies (or realsies), this is for you. Even better ... it probably costs less than your next tank of gas.

This little gem is called The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle and yes, the keyword here is ... BEGINNER! Not to say we won't take intermediate folks or pros (we will), but this is really aimed at newbies to the guitar game who wanna dive in.

Here's what our deal gets you ... 9 online courses covering the basics, the beyond-basics and even a bit of the advanced down the line, all being taught from a top-of-the-line musician by the name of Dan Dresnok. He's done this for a while, so he knows a thing or two.

Dan teaches you the fundamentals -- strumming technique, basic chords, etc. -- and as you move along, you'll also pick up some music theory and learn to read tablature as well ... which will help you identify pitches, understand the harmonics and eventually ... jam out on full-blown arpeggios. Of course, you control the tempo here ... so play at your own speed.

There's also breakout sessions that let you dabble in a bunch of different musical styles, like jazz, bluegrass, blues ... all to hone your guitar chops and help find your niche.