Hey Google, Teach Me About Your Analytics

You ask Google to tell you a lot about the world -- now, it's time for the Alphabet company to teach you a bit more about itself and its numbers game ... with a little push from us, of course.

We're talking Google Analytics here -- and to help you master it and start raking in some serious cash, let us direct your attention towards Google Analytics Certification: Get Certified In 2 Days, a certification course you can complete in a couple days for an easy price of $14.

So, what is Google Analytics, exactly?? And, more importantly, why do employers care so much about it???

It's pretty straightforward, actually ... Google Analytics is the premier web analytics tool that tells you exactly what's going down on any website. Wanna see how many people are visiting your site? Google Analytics can show you that. Curious about user engagement and acquisition? It can show you that too. GA gives you data-driven insights into the effectiveness of your strategies so you'll finally have a grasp of what's going down with your biz.

With a solid foundation in Google Analytics, you can take literally any piece of seemingly meaningless data -- like site visits, link clicks, where people are visiting from, and more -- and turn them into ultra-helpful insights that'll make you look like a wiz in your next all-hands meeting. Translation ... your company does better, and it's all thanks to YOU.