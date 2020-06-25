Around the World with 18 Bottles of Wine, Can't Beat It

It's time to retire slapping the bag with your wine drinking, and NO MORE CVS-store bought wine either!!! Help us help you with something a bit more sophisticated ... and worldly.

We got a sweet deal here that'll bring winery-quality vino right to your front door. It's called the 50% Off World Wine Tour Collection: 18 Bottles of Wine + Free Shipping. Subtle, right?

At nearly $9 a pop, you'll get 18 premium wines from every corner of the world -- places like Argentina, Italy, Spain, Australia and beyond -- and don't worry ... you'll get a solid mix of reds and whites, unless you wanna customize your order. That's an option as well.

Prefer reds? The all-red pack is for you. Like 'em light n' white? There's an all-white pack too! Or, for the folks with an open palate, you can get both. Some wine categories that are available ... Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Malbec, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, and more. In other words, a little somethin' somethin' for everyone.

This collection includes up to 12 different grape varietals from international vineyards, and the boxes come with information about each wine, including the tasting notes and origins, so you can impress the pants off of your friends at your next dinner party.

Health is wealth in our book, and when you have imported wine packed with grapes, raspberries, and blackberries (or a lime and green apple fruit combo) ... you're sending your body a clear message of love.