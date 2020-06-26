Guess Who This Pigtail Pipsqueak Turned Into!
6/26/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this adorable kid was rocking hairstyles like pixie cuts, cornrows, blonde bobs and even buzzcuts she was just another cute little tot with hair ties growing up in Edison, New Jersey.
Although this mini-musician no longer goes by her real name (Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) she still flashes this same bright smile while performing as a singer and songwriter with a more singular stage name.
You should be sad and sorry if you're still stumped about this cute kid ... take control cause it's now or never if you are going to guess who this sweet kid from the Eastside is.
