Time to See Double, Add a Computer Monitor & Boost Productivity

No, you're not seeing double yet -- but you will be soon enough if you take us up on this sweet offer to give you and your computer some much-needed legroom. Walk with us, kid.

Right now, we got something on the table called the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor -- an add-on computer monitor that's lightweight, inexpensive and portable.

It's super simple to use -- just clip the monitor to the back of your laptop and boom ... your productivity can skyrocket by up to 50 percent from anywhere in the world. You'd be amazed by how much more you can see (and do) with a full-blown second screen to look at.

The monitor comes through with super crisp 1080p specs. It provides flexible rotation and dual-sided sliding with 270-degree rotation, so you can swivel your way to the perfect WFH set up in any setting. It even has the option for a 180-degree presentation mode so you can flip the monitor around while presenting from your laptop, kinda like some DSLR cameras.

There's more ... this handy monitor conveniently plugs into any USB-C port, and is compatible with Microsoft Windows, macOS, Chrome OS and Linux. In other words, come one, come all!

With us, you're getting a bargain. You can cop one of these for $180 with the code SAVEDUEXPRO to transform yourself from a scatterbrained one-screener to a laser-focused computer god.