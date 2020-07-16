Take Your Wardrobe on the Go with a Hanging Luggage Shelf

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Your luggage is probably collecting dust in the corner -- but the day to travel far and wide will come again, and we've got a little something to make your voyages easier and smarter.

If packing, unpacking and repacking your clothes in a suitcase sounds like a pain in the ass -- trust, it is -- then you probably need Joyus Exclusive Luggage Shelves. They're like a collapsible closet (with shelves) that you can take on the go, and they're super convenient.

Through us, you can get your hands on a set for just $80. Here's why they're worth it.

The Luggage Shelves are basically giant wardrobe organizers that mirror the shelves in your closet. You load them up with clothes, fold them into the bag, and hang it up when you get to your destination. Presto ... your outfits are in order, hanging and ready to use.

It's double the deals around here since you get TWO shelves with this bundle ... which means you can hog all the goodies in both your suitcases, or gift the second shelf to someone special.