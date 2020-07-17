Muscle Massage Guns Are a Dime a Dozen, So Take Your Pick

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

They say variety is the spice of life ... so why not try these different muscle massagers on for size???

We hit you with this offer once and because you seemed to like it so much -- we're gonna run it back, only this time with WAY more options for you to choose from. The massagers we got on the table here run the gamut -- and yes, there's a little something for everyone.

If you're looking for more basic models in the $75 to $80 price range -- with variant speed levels from 3 to 6 -- we got some options for you. Different colors too ... if you're fancy.

There's also slightly more advanced massagers available -- in the $100 ballpark or so -- for folks looking for just a bit more torque and deep-tissue tenderizing. Different strokes, right?

You could rock with the Backmate Power Massager for $120, or you could opt for the Actigun 2.0: Percussion Massager for a bit more at $128. Both are incredibly powerful and effective ... with pretty similar specs actually. The latter has a few more bells and whistles though.

If that ain't enough for you and your athletic build, we got the next level up ... which is guaranteed to give you the proper massage you're looking for either before or after an intense workout. These puppies will run ya a couple hundo ... but are worth the investment.

The DEEP4s: Percussive Therapy Massage Gun for Athletes is high-power, topping out at 120W at the highest of its four speeds. It costs $230 -- but again, it's value comes in how effective it is. Then, of course, you got the mother of all massage guns ... the JAWKU Muscle Blaster.