The Underrated Craft of Videography, Master Editing & Score Gigs

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We all know that doctors make bank -- as do lawyers, engineers and so on. You wanna know the one profession that's totally slept on? Videography ... it's a quiet money-maker.

Weddings, music videos, commercials, you name it ... they're throwing big bucks at the pros to capture a moment on camera. Especially the ones who mastered the Complete Videography Bundle: Beginner to Expert -- and right now, we got it up for grabs.

There's more to the craft than just hitting record and hoping for the best ... to ensure you've got the top-tier skills to start your business behind the camera and in front of monitor afterward, these 45 hours of instruction will show you the ropes and then some.

There are a few key programs when it comes to editing video ... you've got Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Final Cut. Basically, the trinity your videography resume needs -- and, fortunately, all of them are covered extensively in this online tutorial.

You'll learn how to edit your videos using all of the different software mentioned above, plus you'll get a rundown on how to add motion graphics, add text and overlay music, animate infographics and more. By the end of the course, you'll be able to edit videos for virtually any industry, which goes a long way in a digital day and age.