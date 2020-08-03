Now You're Speaking Our Language, Pick Up a New One in Quarantine

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Just because you canceled that trip to Italy this year -- thanks again, 'rona -- doesn't mean you can't pick up the language, or any other one you want ... hear us out, we gotcha.

The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Ft. Rosetta Stone is what you need -- it's the one thing that'll make your vacay all the more real while you're stuck in quarantine. And, when you do get there, you'll already know how to communicate with the locals.

Trade your isolation woes in for a new skill, namely learning one of 24 languages like Spanish, French, Mandarin, Turkish, and more.

Once the locals know you're down with the lingo, it'll open up a whole new chapter to your adventure overseas. And, it's all thanks to Rosetta Stone's speech-recognition tool that tweaks your accent to damn near perfection.

When you're dunzo with the language learning for the day, you can move into unwinding with a book — audio or text — with a micro-library read that'll only take up 12 minutes of your time. Seriously. You get the full experience of reading a book in under fifteen minutes. Who DOESN'T have time for that??

On top of all that, you'll also be able to navigate these apps securely on your devices with the use of a VPN that protects your online privacy ... which, by the way, is an absolute MUST, because hackers and data thieves are getting smarter by the minute, and you need to keep that credit card info LOCKED UP.