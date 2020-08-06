NASA Astronauts Shoot Music Video In Space, 'It's a Great Day To Be Alive'

Country music star Travis Tritt is not rotating around the Earth, but his music is getting some serious space spins ... because NASA astronauts made their own fun video to his hit song!!!

NASA commander Chris Cassidy is the astronaut in the center of this awesome homage to Travis' hit, "It's a Great Day To Be Alive."

Chris and the other folks onboard the International Space Station are doing alright 250 miles above Earth ... they got rice cooking in the microwave and some homemade soup ... so Chris says they're feeling pretty good and that's the truth.

As for the musical choice, Chris says NASA's Expedition 63 crew "is very much aware of the hard times which exist in the neighborhoods of the world rotating below," and he wants folks to remember ... "Cherish the people you love."

Chris ends with some words to live by, whether you're firmly planted on terra firma ... "Even amid the uncertainty and difficulties of battling through these challenging times, we encourage everyone to be the best 'crewmates' and take care of each other."