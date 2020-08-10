Turn Yourself Into a Wealthy Financial Wiz, This Course Helps

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Warren Buffett didn't get to his billions by guessing which stocks would go up and when -- the guy's trained in the art of money-making ... and now, you can be too.

A CFA (Certified Investment-Financial Analyst) is an important job. Sure, you've probably just heard about investing money and stocks ... difference here is, these folks make a whole career out of analyzing it. Basically, anyone at Berkshire Hathaway likely acts as a CFA.

In the finance world, being a CFA equals a whole lot of respect ... and a whole lot of moolah. If you've been looking for a job that never goes out of style, the All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle helps you earn the prestigious title.

There are three things holding you back from all that dough ... and it comes in the form of three exams. Luckily, this bundle has the key to getting through the first.

Breathe a sigh of relief and let James Forjan, an actual CFA and not to mention PhD recipient, walk you through the intricacies of this course — from ethics, quantitative methods, and financial reporting ... to fixed incomes and portfolio management.

Your brain will be on FIRE at the end of the 23 hours ... but here's a subtle reminder that depending on your specialty, CFAs can make upwards of $300,000. Huge payoff longterm.