Have a Seat & Get Abs at the Same Time, Ball Chairs Work Miracles

If you're interested in getting a great workout without having to do anything but parking your caboose, you should pull up a chair and listen up ... a ball chair, that is.

When you think about tightening your core, your mind probably jumps to complex workout routines and long days in the gym ... but now you can technically sit on the Luno Standard: Felt Sitting Ball Chair and see the same, if not better, results. No, we're not kidding.

Sounds crazy, we know, but when you sit on this chair, it engages your core and leg muscles ... and over time that amounts to your stomach tightening and your calves flexing tight.

Outside of the improved physique, it's also out to fix your slouching by straightening your back and relieving any lower back pain -- so better posture is practically guaranteed.

If you want to reap the benefits all day long, grab the carry handle and tote this baby around to the office and even the gym to double the use as an exercise ball.