Kettlebell Workouts to Go, Bring 'Em to the Beach Why Don't Ya?

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Like many, you're probably not going to the gym right now and are looking for a way to bring your HIIT workout outdoors. Look no further ... 'cause we're bringing the burn to you.

With the BEACHBELL: Multi-Weight Portable Kettlebell in your workout rotation ... you can literally bring kettlebells with you to the sandy shores of your local beach, and get ripped while doing it. It's a simple idea, but a genius one at that. Check it out for yourself.

If you're feeling like going ham or just having a light workout day, you can customize your workout with this kettlebell that can go from 3 lbs to 35 lbs in a jiffy. Just load the same bag with sand, and it's basically the only equipment you need -- and the guided markings make it easy to get the exact weight you want for the workout every time.

This will transform your cardio to a higher-intensity, full-body workout ... so your next beach trip can be a combo of tan lines and toning.