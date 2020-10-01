Dre's Latest Beats Headphones Are Now urBeats, If You Want 'Em

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're still holding on to those janky headphones you got for free on an airplane once, it's time to upgrade -- something you don't even have to break the bank to do.

Of course, Dr. Dre knows a thing or two about what sounds good ... so the urBeats Wired Earphones with Lightning Connector can only upgrade your listening experience -- yes, even for those of you that are currently rocking out with Apple products. You as well.

If you geek out on tech ... the micro-pressure balanced bass and dual-chamber acoustics will leave you questioning how you even enjoyed listening to tunes before this.

But, if you're an average Joe with no idea what any of that means ... the bass in these headphones goes nuts. Every beat in your music library will sound completely different.

Plus, it has the one thing that all headphones should have by now ... eartip options so you have a choice in how your music is delivered. Maybe you're a fan of the rubber tips, maybe you like a more bare-bones approach ... either way, you get to decide.