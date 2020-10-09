Finally, a Light You Can Take Into the Wild and Charge in the Wild

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

2020 has taught us life really is best enjoyed outside, so as long as you're out there past sundown ... why not give yourself the best possible and eco-friendly vision possible???

That's where a double-pack of the Luci Original Inflatable Solar Lights can help you out. Whether it's blackouts or just good old-fashioned barbecues, a couple of these will let you see what's going in the dark and then some, and it won't run up the electric bill either.

The Luci Original is a durable solar lamp that ensures you have light wherever you go. Real talk, it's super bright. 10 LEDs combine to emit 65 lumens of light, so you’re never in the dark. Use it when your power goes out or hang it outside from the adjustable strap to stretch your sunset picnics deep into the night.

Oh, and BTW ... it's completely powered by the sun. So, yes, there’s no need to ever plug it in, which allows you to go completely off the grid. Better yet, the Luci Original’s powerful battery keeps the light on for up to 24 hours without needing a second charge.

Heck, these lights even waterproof with an IP67 rating ensuring there's no need to worry if you're hanging out at the beach or on a dock. Quite frankly, whatever adventure you take your solar lantern on, the Luci Original is most definitely up for the challenge.