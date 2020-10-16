Wireless Earbuds Aren't Always Reliable, These Beats Headphones Are

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Bluetooth, wireless headphones are the best ... that is, until they fall out of your ears.

Since this is probably always happening to you, perhaps it's time to go back and do things the old-fashioned way with the Beats Tour2 Wired In-Ear Headphone Active Collection. You know what they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Same applies here with headphones.

The Tour2 is great because it's actually comfortable. Each pair of earphones come with multiple sizes of removable wingtips and ear tips that provide a cozy fit resulting in a more precise sound. The versatility behind these is what makes them better than the rest.

For those pressed about convenience, don't sweat it ... the Tour2 is designed with tangle-free wires that you can control at the touch of several buttons. You can click to take calls on the go, change the volume for your music, and switch tracks via the controls along the wires.

Best of all ... the Beats earbuds are sweat and water-resistant, so you can workout without worry. No matter what, these puppies ain't falling out of your ears!!! We know, it's glorious.