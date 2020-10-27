Offset & Common Perform for Joe Biden's Atlanta Drive-In Event
10/27/2020 4:35 PM PT
Joe Biden brought out some hip-hop allies for a COVID-safe event in A-town -- Offset and Common performed, and Outkast helped with his intro.
The Presidential candidate held a drive-in rally Tuesday in Atlanta, where dozens of cars pulled in and parked around a stage near the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Lakewood.
It was Joe's second stop of the day in the Peach State, and this one included some one-on-one time with warm-up acts.
Offset, an Atlanta-area native, performed his song, "Clout," while Common appeared to do a freestyle -- and then when Joe was intro'd, the DJ cranked up "Hey Ya!" Sure, playing Outkast feels like pandering to the ATL crowd, but hey ... just 7 days left to vote!
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff were also on hand to pump up the Biden/Harris ticket.
Afterward, Biden shared some face time with Offset and Common backstage. All of them were wearing face coverings, and Joe was digging Offset's chain ... which featured a pic of Kulture.
