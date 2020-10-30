A Doctor-Style Bag That Doesn't Require an M.D., Just Adventure

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Finding the perfect backpack is easier said than done -- so allow us to do the saying and doing for ya.

Take a gander at the VENQUE Airlight Bag -- a sleek, lightweight backpack inspired by the traditional doctor bags offers a classic look that you can count on. It's water and weather-resistant, so you won't have to worry about your stuff getting damaged.

Rain aside, the bag has several other important features including a padded interior compartment that fits up to 15-inch laptops...because when was the last time you went anywhere without your computer? You'll have easy access to it, too, along with everything else you need thanks to its uniquely designed doctor's bag opening.

Moreover, the Airlight Bag is travel-friendly. It includes a luggage attachment strap that you can easily switch to once you decide to travel again. From day-to-day use to a portable carry-on, there are so many ways to make the most out of this bag.