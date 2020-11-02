Charge Your Apple Watch on the Go, Use This Nifty Key Chain!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're someone who's always wearing an Apple Watch, but always forgetting to charge it -- and don't wanna have to find an outlet everywhere you go ... this one's for you.

We got a little something here called the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain, which means you no longer have to seek out holes in the wall, as you'll be able to power up on the go and cord-free.

This portable keychain features a 950mAh lithium-ion battery that's compatible with all iWatch series and is designed with strong, magnetic absorption, which allows you to freely angle the watch without it deviating from the center.

It's also pocket-size and can fit right on your keychain making it even more convenient. To avoid any overcharging, the charger includes four prominent LED lights to indicate the watch's charging status.

In addition to all of that, the keychain can be charged while you're charging your Apple Watch. There's something you don't see every day and it's a reliable feature that guarantees you'll always have power for your watch anywhere.