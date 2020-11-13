Don't Just Learn a New Language, Memrise It

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Learning a new language is hard, but memorizing one is easy ... and we'll prove it.

A lifetime subscription to the Memrise Language Learning app has been proven to really work. You'll be communicating in other languages in no time and it'll be a lot cheaper than signing up for pricey online classes.

Memrise doesn't complicate things for users. It's all about trying to get people to pick up on languages as naturally as possible. The smart app adapts to each individual learner and creates lessons based on your level so that you'll stay motivated and make progress much faster.

You can choose to learn from 22 different languages on the app, and one of the main methods of instruction is simply just listening to locals. Memrise features audio and video clips from real-world contexts, allowing you to better understand words and phrases people actually use. It focuses less on grammar rules and nonsense words, but instead, ensures that you're actually able to carry a conversation.

Lastly, the Memrise Language Learning app has a competitive aspect to it, courtesy of the platform's leaderboards where you can compete with other learners.