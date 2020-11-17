Introduce Classy Sous Vide Meals to Your Life with This

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You probably don't have Michelin Star meals on the regular, let alone cook them -- but who says you can't bring that type of fine dining into your life every day? Nobody, that's who!

Enter ... the Yedi Infinity11 Sous Vide Kit. It's on sale now for a low $80.74, which has been marked down an additional 15% from $94.99 with the promo code SAVE15NOV.

In French, sous vide means "under vacuum," and that's exactly what this star kitchen appliance is about. You place what you want to cook in a bag, the machine vacuum seals it, and it's placed in a hot water bath to cook.

This method of cooking is extra precise as the product features a wide temperature range from 77 to 203 degrees Fahrenheit.

It also has 1,000 watts of power enabling hyper-fast water heating and you don't have to worry about uneven cooking either. The machine's advanced technology has eight sides and 160 perforated openings that evenly distribute the water throughout the container.

Even though you likely need to pick up a few more tricks to cook like your favorite highly-rated chefs, but the Yedi Infinity11 Sous Vide Kit is a start. Plus, at only around $81, that's cheaper than what most Michelin Star dinners cost.