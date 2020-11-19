Learn How to Project Manage (From Home) Like a Pro

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We're all adapting to working from home, but it can still be a pain not to have the ability to connect with your team in person ... or to tell them what to do, for that matter.

While it's great to have everyone on the same page, the key to real success is optimized processes and solid management. If your team is falling behind, perhaps it's time to explore the 2021 Project and Product Manager Essentials Bundle.

This bundle delivers the best tips and tricks to master a variety of management software such as Agile, Trello, Kanban, JIRA and Scrum. There are also lessons that break down the fundamentals of project management because it's important to know exactly how to lead a team and engage stakeholders.

Another major component of the course is a lesson titled Managing Project Risk. On the flip side, projects can fail and that's okay. You simply learn from the group's mistakes, so that in the future, it's possible to identify, anticipate, and mitigate risks.

There are nine classes in total and the amount of time, effort, and money you could save by applying these lessons to what you're working on makes the bundle totally worth it. It's no wonder the 2021 Project and Product Manager Essentials Bundle was originally worth $1,791. Luckily, for a limited time, customers will only pay a fraction of that as singing up costs just $39.99.