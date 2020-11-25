Roughin' It No Longer Required with a Pop-Up Camping Cabin

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Camping season is winding down, but it's never too early to get a jump on your next outdoor adventure ... and make sure you're prepared with one of these babies.

Allow us to introduce the CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for Your Car, which is exactly what you imagine it to be. While some tents are made for sleeping, this one provides you with a relaxing living area that you can easily set up whenever you want a break from the open road.

CARSULE has a cubic shape with a high, over six-foot standing height. It's designed for cars with a tailgate that swings up and is of course, waterproof and UV resistant allowing for the most comfortable and cozy setup.

You no longer have to be cooped up in your car. This pop-up tent expands your vehicle and gives you double the space to do some work on-the-go, relax, or eat your drive-thru meal in. The item was successfully funded on Kickstarter raising over $17,000, so it's already got quite the following. Watch it spring into action here:

