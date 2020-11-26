FORGET BLACK FRIDAY ... Here Are 20 of the Best Deals You Don't Have to Wait for!!!

Here Are 20 of the Best Deals You Don't Have to Wait for

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Black Friday is the holiday most shoppers go bonkers for. But this year, things are a little different, and you can score all the best deals right from your laptop. Here. Today!!!

From markdowns on home and kitchen essentials to self-care gadgets, scroll on to check out 15 of the most amazing sales you should definitely take advantage of. Take an additional 20% off already discounted products with code BFSAVE20 on select items for a limited time. You can thank us later.

Best Tech Deals

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

Take 52% off these Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones bringing the price down from $129 to $62.40 with code BFSAVE20. On top of the unbeatable sale price, the Apple product features a long-lasting battery life of up to 12 hours among other impressive benefits.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker

You'll be able to conveniently play all your music on command with Alexa via the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Smart Speaker. Typically, it's valued at $399, but snag it for $224 with code BFSAVE20 at checkout.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

At the size of a tiny iPhone, the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector can somehow project a screen of up to 200 inches. It's price dropped to $299.97 for Black Friday.

Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

It's time to increase your productivity for the low price of $76 with code BFSAVE20. The Drive ANC1000 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones provide a spectacular distraction-free experience thanks to its patented, NoiseHush technology. Plus, they'd normally run you $129, so you might want to take advantage of this 41% discount while you can.

Best Home & Kitchen Deals

Wine Squirrel Sealing Decanter

Pour yourself a glass of wine and keep the rest of the bottle in prime condition with Wine Squirrel. For just $52.80 with code BFSAVE20, it can perfectly store your wine for weeks after opening.

Tapology 6-Pack Cooler Microfoam Beer Tap

Who wouldn't want to have all their favorite brews on tap at home? For just $64 with BFSAVE20, you can with the Tapology 6-Pack Cooler Microfoam Beer Tap — a 35% markdown from its original price of $99.

JASHEN V18 Cordless Stick Vacuum

It's 2020. If your vacuum isn't cordless yet...well, you should really change that, and the JASHEN V18 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $169.97 is a solid choice. The vacuum can pick up anything in its way and delivers up to 40 minutes of uninterrupted wire-free vacuuming.

MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light

The Kickstarter funded MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light is an affordable, portable lamp you can take anywhere. It's made for your next camping trip or outdoor activity and will only cost you $29.60 (with code BFSAVE20 at checkout).

Inspired Home 5-Pc Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set

A six-piece set of the Inspired Home 5-Pc Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set is price dropped to $69.97 for Black Friday— a total steal given that this set typically goes for $299.

MILANO Stainless Steel Stovetop Espresso Maker

Save 22% on the MILANO Stainless Steel Stovetop Espresso Maker when you use the code ESPRESSO13 at checkout. This stovetop coffee maker brews a thicker and richer type of coffee that’s better than a normal electric coffee percolator and great for espresso lovers.

Best Self-Care Deals

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case

Don’t pay hundreds of dollars for a damn electric toothbrush. This high-end alternative will do wonders for your oral health and it’s on sale for $36.95.

Hot and Cold Cordless Massager and Cellulite Reducer

Blast away cellulite while giving yourself a soothing massage with the Hot and Cold Cordless Massager and Cellulite Reducer. Usually, this particular device sells for $299, but you can enjoy an epic 82% discount dropping the price all the way down to just $52 with code BFSAVE20.

BioGrit Massage Gun and 8 Replaceable Massage Heads

The well-known Theragun isn't the only at-home massage solution, pay less for the same quality with the BioGrit Massage Gun, which comes with eight replaceable massage heads. Regularly $449, it's price dropped to $119.97 for Black Friday.

Dermazoom: Microdermabrasion Device with 4D Camera

For those who want fewer blemishes on their skin, turn to Dermazoom: Microdermabrasion Device with 4D Camera. The device has a camera with zooming capabilities of up to 10 times and a suction that pulls out all your impurities once it's spotted, and it's on sale for $72 with code BFSAVE20 (typically $129!).

Copper.Ion Mask