Selling Your Precious Jewels Has Never Had a More Worthy Means

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Let's be real — selling jewelry online requires a bit more care and caution than getting rid of old clothes. It’s hard to find a buyer you can trust that specializes in high-value transactions.

Forget all the other marketplaces out there and turn to the services of Worthy. Worthy makes the fine jewelry selling process easy, safe, and secure. Not to mention sellers often get 2-3 times more than they would from a local pawn shop or jeweler.

Shipment to Worthy is completely free and your pieces will be insured up to $100,000 at Lloyd’s of London. Once your jewelry reaches their New York office, Worthy’s team of experts prepare a dedicated showcase listing complete with quality photos and a detailed grading report conducted by the industry's leading labs.

Rest assured, your jewelry isn't being shown to just anyone - Worthy has their own exclusive network of professional jewelry buyers. These buyers know the true value of your piece and bid against each other to get you the highest price. You simply indicate your reserve price before the auction and the bids start rolling in.

"I sold my jewelry and went on a lifetime trip," Worthy client Brenda V. said in a review. "When your marriage is over, the last thing you want to look at is your old engagement ring. At the same time, you don't want to accept just any offer. From start to finish, Worthy handled my transaction with great communication and professionalism. That trip to Greece will soon be off of my bucket list and close to a reality…"

Worthy has an excellent rating on Trustpilot with over 700 5-star reviews, so you'll certainly be in good company if you give Worthy a try. The best part is, there are no upfront fees to work with Worthy. You'll only be charged a service fee of as little as 10% when a deal has been made.