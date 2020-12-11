Get Yourself (Or Your Buddy) an Easy Homebrewing Kit to Make Beer

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Instead of getting your beer-guzzling pal a flight of craft beers for Christmas, how about teaching him or her how to fish (for suds) with their very own brew kit?!?

This Craft Beer Homebrewing Kit can provide them with everything they need and it's a lot more affordable than you think.

You can choose between an Oktoberfest or Hefeweizen kit that's complete with an array of items to achieve their own versions of the German-style beers. From the ultimate recipe kit to all kinds of funnels and tubes, the all-in-one kit will have you channeling your inner brewmaster in no time.

The only thing missing are tickets to Germany, but perhaps you and your pals can just plan a trip once it's safe to travel again and they've perfected their craft brews. There's no doubt the recipient of this gift will learn plenty about the brewing process and isn't that better than just gifting another ordinary bottle of alcohol?

Plus, the Craft Beer Homebrewing Kit only costs $45.95. That's quite the deal to be able to make your own personalized drink, huh?