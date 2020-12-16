Play Golf and Beer Pong at the Same Time with Your Friends

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We've all been trying to keep ourselves entertained in this pandemic -- but did you ever figure you could mix golf and beer pong into one awesome game??? Yeah, we did.

Allow us to introduce the revolutionary PutterBall Backyard Golf Game. It unexpectedly brings together two popular games resulting in hours of fun with friends and family.

PutterBall is the genius combination of beer pong and golf. The beer pong rules stay the same, but instead of throwing ping pong balls, the goal is to put the golf balls into the hole. If you're looking for something different to do this holiday season, consider grabbing one for your squad.

Each purchase is complete with all the pieces you'd need to play, such as the portable PutterBall turf board, two standard mini-golf putters, two PutterBall golf balls and 12 turf hole covers. The only thing you're missing is some nice, cold beer or even bubbly for a classier prosecco pong round.

Regularly, the PutterBall Backyard Golf Game sells for $189, but it was marked down to $169.99. However, if you add the coupon code PUTTER10, you'll receive an additional $10 off knocking the final price to $159.99, for a limited time only.