Cordless Hair Dryers Are the Way of the Future

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Time to free yourself -- from both 2020, but also from tangled cords that are weighing you down. The future is now!!!

Take a gander at the Dolce Cordless Portable Hair Dryer for a wireless hair routine that you can take anywhere into the new year and beyond ... cable and cord-free.

In addition to it being cordless, the hairdryer is equipped with fast-drying technology, which increases shine, smoothness, and gets rid of all those annoying flyaways. Therefore, gone are the days of bad hair days.

Instead of clunky devices that are heavy and inconvenient, this cordless option is small, lightweight and has a powerful motor that efficiently generates controlled air. When it comes down to battery life, you can count on this product to deliver up to three hours of continuous use.

For a limited time, you won't have to pay the regular price of $199 -- through us, the Dolce Cordless Portable Hair Dryer has been marked down to just $109.95.