Cut to the Chase with Books, Hear the Summaries Instead

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you wanna read a book everyone's talking about, but can't seem to find the time ... there's an app for that -- and we're here to hand it to you on a silver platter.

Instaread Book Summaries is a convenient program that condenses complex books into digestible written or audio overviews featuring major insights and key takeaways ... so you can catch up quick and not miss a beat in your circle of friends.

You'll be able to get the gist of huge bestsellers in just 15 minutes or less. A subscription provides users with access to thousands of reads that made it onto the New York Times alongside 40 new books added each month.

You'll have the chance to take in bestsellers such as 'Getting Things Done,' 'The 4-Hour Workweek,' 'The Untethered Soul,' "The Art of Thinking Clearly" and much more. With these summaries, you'll also save money on physical copies or you'll at least be able to avoid buying books you may not even be into.

We got a one-year subscription for Instaread Book Summaries on the table here for just $20 ... way cheaper than what it usually costs at $90