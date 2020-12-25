Club Kids Co-founder Michael Alig Found Dead in NYC, Heroin OD Suspected

Exclusive

Michael Alig, the wild club promoter who served time for killing a man -- and who was the subject of the movie "Party Monster" -- has died, and authorities believe the cause of death was a heroin OD.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, a friend dropped by Michael's New York City home just after midnight and found him dead in his bed.

Our law enforcement sources say they found empty vials and other containers on the bed ... and they believe they found heroin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 54 years old.

Michael was notorious in the '90s club scene ... his life displayed in the 2003 flick starring Macaulay Culkin.

Michael was the co-founder of the Club Kids ... a group comprised of a bunch of young folks whose lives revolved around clubs in the late '80s and '90s. It was definitely a thing.

As for Michael, his nickname was "the king of drug-addled club kids."

He had a troubled life. In 1996 he killed a drug dealer named Andre "Angel" Melendez, dismembered his body and threw it in the waters off Staten Island. He was served 17 years in prison and was released in 2014.

