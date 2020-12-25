Nashville Rocked by Massive Explosion, Authorities Say Intentional Act

Play video content Buck McCoy/Facebook

Downtown Nashville was rocked by an explosion on Christmas Day, and authorities think the blast was intentional.

The explosion shook the area at around 6:30 AM, damaging a number of buildings. Incredibly, only minor injuries were reported, although 3 people were taken to local hospitals.

It looked like a war zone, with cars on fire, plumes of smoke and debris scattered everywhere.

It appears the explosion may have come from an RV that blew up in the area.

The Nashville Fire Dept. evacuated the area, fearful of more explosions.

Although authorities say they believe the blast was intentionally set, they have not been more specific. They have not suggested terrorism -- domestic or otherwise -- but they do believe it was not an accident.