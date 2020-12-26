Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

Stars and Scars You Be the Judge

12/26/2020 12:45 AM PT
United Airlines has not contacted passengers on the flight where a COVID patient died, nor has the CDC and it's been nearly 2 weeks.  And how 'bout the cop who had sex on the Universal lot in front of the Bates Motel!!!  So we gotta ask ...

United should have notified passengers re: COVID death

Absolutely

Not their responsibility

Do passengers routinely lie about COVID symptoms

For sure

Nah, most are honest

Cop who had sex on duty in patrol car

Fire his ass!

Cut him a break

I've become anti-social because of pandemic

Sad but true

Nope, I can't wait to socialize

Trump pardoning Jared Kushner's dad

Disgusting

It's his prerogative

Pardon Joe Exotic!!!

NO WAY!!!

Hey, why not?

How many will take vaccine

Less than 50%

More than 50%

People not wearing masks in public should be

Arrested

Left alone

2021 is gonna be

Better than 2020

At best, about the same

