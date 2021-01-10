Miya Ponsetto Back in L.A. After New York Court Appearance

Play video content BACKGRID

Miya Ponsetto has just landed in L.A. after being arrested in SoCal, and flown back to NYC where she had a date with a judge in connection with her failed attempt to allegedly steal the cellphone of a 14-year-old black child ... and the scene at LAX was wild.

A bunch of photogs were there to greet her, but not in a friendly way. You hear at least one photog ask, "Are you a racist?" Miya tries to take charge, telling them to back off, but they persist until she gets in a waiting vehicle and leaves the airport.

As we reported, Miya has been charged with 2 counts of attempted assault, attempted robbery, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was NOT charged with a hate crime, and much to the chagrin of the parents of 14-year-old, Keyon Harrold Jr., the prosecutor never even mentioned in court Saturday the child was black.

Miya has lots of legal issues. She has an outstanding DUI case in Ventura County from October -- her second DUI bust in 4 months.

TMZ obtained video of that arrest, where she was kicking and screaming as cops tried to subdue her. At one point she screamed, "There are gang members are killing people right now and you're arresting a girl?!" She's pled not guilty.

She's currently on probation for a DUI she got back in May in Malibu, and these new criminal cases could end up triggering a probation violation, that could land her in jail for as long as 6 months.