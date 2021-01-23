What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Martin Short distract you from the task at hand ... Focus on these two photos and try to find the sneaky switches that have been made to the original pic!

The actor was seen just last week on the set of a new project, shooting in New York City ... And we have made a few changes to the photo! Take a really good and up-close look at these two pics and see if you can spot the differences between these two super similar snaps!