Get Ahead of Your Rose Bouquet Delivery for Valentine's Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Picking out a Valentine's Day gift for your special someone doesn't have to be stressful ... because we're here to lend you a hand, and a pretty flower too.

The romantic holiday will be here before you know it, so don't delay getting the gift everyone wants... a dozen roses. This digital voucher will deliver a dozen cream roses for your Valentine for only $39.99. Plus, take an extra 15% off with code VDAY2021 at checkout.

Rose Farmers has your back and is ready to send the freshest farm-to-doorstep roses to whoever's in your heart this season. Note: Only white roses are available with this deal, but let's face it, red roses are a tired tradition.

Trust us, bae's going to love this, especially since you're likely not going to go anywhere to celebrate. The only other thing to remember is, you must place your order by February 10th to guarantee on-time Valentine's Day delivery.

Usually, a dozen roses from Rose Farmers costs $71, but this digital voucher gets you a complete order for a low cost of $34 when you use the coupon code VDAY2021 at checkout. And yes, that does include the dreaded shipping fee -- enjoy it on us.